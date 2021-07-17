Assam Police rescues nine girls trafficked to Kerala 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police has rescued nine girls who were trafficked to Kerala and arrested two persons, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The survivors and the accused are being brought back to Assam, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.

"An information was received by @Hojai_Police about an illegal human trafficking racket operating from Assam, in which several girls belonging to various districts in Assam have been trafficked to Thampanoor, Kerala," Singh tweeted.

Based on specific inputs, a case was registered at Lanka police station in Hojai district on July 11 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a team of eight police personnel left for Kerala on July 13 to rescue the victims and apprehend the accused, he said.

The girls hail from Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup Rural districts, while the accused are from Hojai and Nagaon, Singh added.