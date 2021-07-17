STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders from Punjab meet JP Nadda after party workers gheraoed by farmers

Around two dozen BJP leaders from Punjab met Nadda at the party headquarters here.

Published: 17th July 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after party leaders and workers were gheraoed by protesting farmers in Punjab's Rajpura, BJP leaders from the state, including its state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, met party president JP Nadda here on Saturday.

Around two dozen BJP leaders from Punjab met Nadda at the party headquarters here.

BJP general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam, who is also the party in-charge for Punjab, were present at the meeting.

The Punjab BJP leaders shared their concerns with Nadda and also complained about the "partisan" approach of the state police, Harjeet Singh Grewal, who was present at the meeting, said.

Last Sunday, about a dozen BJP leaders and workers were gheraoed and not allowed to come out of a house for nearly 12 hours by protesting farmers at Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district.

They were allowed to come out of the house in the early hours of Monday only after the Punjab and Haryana High Court intervened.

When contacted, Gautam said the party leaders from Punjab shared their concerns and described the situation they are facing in the aftermath of "politically-motivated" protests by a section of farmers in the Congress-ruled state.

"Naddaji has assured them that the party firmly stands with its workers in Punjab," he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against three farm laws of the Centre at the borders of Delhi for months.

The farmers have tried to attack several BJP leaders from Punjab, including Union minister Som Parkash.

