Don't be afraid, work round the clock to win Assembly polls: Priyanka to Congress workers

The Congress leader asked party workers to get connected with issues of people, their struggles and emotions.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:48 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi exhorted the party workers on Saturday not to be "afraid" and said they should work round the clock to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

"If the organisation is seen today, it is because of you. If the Congress has come into discussions, it is because of you," Priyanka Gandhi, who has been holding meetings with the partymen since her arrival here on Friday, told Congress workers at the party headquarters here.

The party workers should take pride that the organisation has its presence in all the panchayats of Uttar Pradesh and training programmes are being held in all districts, after which gram panchayat-level committees will be set up, she said.

"I request you all that from today till the election, set the target of working 24 hours, do not stop or get afraid. You have to march ahead with strength and win the election," the Congress general secretary said.

She asked the party workers to stay connected with the issues of people, their struggles and emotions.

"If you stay connected with these issues, include new people in the organisation and take the senior leaders along, only then can we fight this battle together," the Congress leader said.

She also told the party workers to be disciplined.

"You have to win the election but do not forget that discipline is also essential for fighting," she said.

On the second day of her visit to Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi held meetings with former MPs, former MLAs, presidents of the frontal organisations of the Congress and the party's block presidents from Rae Bareli and Amethi.

She asked them to strengthen the organisation to the nyay panchayat level.

The convenor of the media and communication department of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, Lalan Kumar, said Priyanka Gandhi will be in Lucknow on Sunday and meet party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the Uttar Pradesh Congress criticised the state government over the issue of crime against women.

"The BJP government has become synonymous with crime against women. The women of the state in the coming time will give a befitting reply to the anti-women government," it said.

State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh hailed Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who were allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists during the block panchayat chief elections.

"Be it Hathras, Sonbhadra in the past or Lakhimpur Kheri in current times, she (Priyanka Gandhi) has been the first leader to meet the members of the families affected by tragedies," Singh said.

