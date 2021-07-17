STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India will soon develop indigenous counter-drone technology: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah was delivering the 'Rustamji memorial lecture' and it was being attended by personnel and officers of the Border Security Force.

Published: 17th July 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's security policy was either "influenced or was overlapping" with the foreign policy and it was only after Narendra Modi became prime minister that the country got an independent security strategy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The home minister said India will soon develop indigenous counter-drone technology which is being carried out by technical organisations like the DRDO and some other agencies.

His comments come in the backdrop of the first time drone attack on the IAF station in Jammu last month where two unmanned aerial vehicles dropped bombs injuring two airmen and damaging a portion of a building inside.

Shah was delivering the 'Rustamji memorial lecture' and it was being attended by personnel and officers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

He also gave way gallantry medals to serving personnel and for those killed in the line of duty from the country's largest frontier force.

"I used to think if there is a security policy of this country or not? Till Narendra Modi became the prime minister we did not have any independent security policy," Shah said.

"It was either influenced by foreign policy or it was overlapping with the foreign policy," he said.

After Narendra Modi became prime minister, the country got an independent security policy, he added.

"Our idea is to have peaceful relations with all but if someone disturbs our borders, if someone challenges our sovereignty, the priority of our security policy is that such an attempt will be replied in the same language," Shah said.

He said this security policy was a "big achievement" as the country wanted such a good plan.

"I believe without this (security policy) neither the country can progress nor democracy can prosper," the home minister said "Modiji (PM) has done this big job.

I do not want to give examples as it is well known," he said adding the policy was made operational on the ground by his government.

Shah also declared that his government is working to ensure that there "will be no gap in the fencing" along India's borders by 2022.

He said about three per cent of the country's border was unfenced at present and this has left a "big space" for infiltration of terrorists and other border crimes like smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
security policy Foreign policy Narendra Modi Drone DRDO
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp