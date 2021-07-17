STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal, BJP leaders spar over giving Bharat Ratna to late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for allegedly using "demeaning language" for Bahuguna, after a saffron party's spokesperson took a jibe at the senior AAP leader.

Published: 17th July 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for giving Bharat Ratna to late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna led to a war of words between him and some BJP leaders on Saturday.

Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for allegedly using "demeaning language" for Bahuguna, after a saffron party's spokesperson took a jibe at the senior AAP leader for demanding Bharat Ratna for the Chipko movement leader.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to bestow Bharat Ratna on Bahuguna as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary year of independence.

Responding to that, BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal said, "Delhi's @ArvindKejriwal has mistook 'Bharat Ratna' as a packet of Rewari and distributes it wherever he goes".

Reacting to the tweet, Kejriwal said the BJP can abuse him but should not say such demeaning things for Bahuguna "BJP can hurl all abuses they want at me, but it is not right to say such a demeaning thing in the context of Sunderlal Bahuguna ji," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to this, BJP leader Parvesh Singh asked Kejriwal to not do politics on "Bharat Ratna".

"Who will make his tongue dirty by abusing you? Second thing - Those who are talking about giving Bharat Ratna honor only because of Uttarakhand elections, should at leasr put "Shri" in front of their names. Third thing - no one has said anything demeaning and only said that do not do politics on "Bharat Ratna" and give water in Delhi," Singh tweeted.

