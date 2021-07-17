New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 are now being reported daily in Chhattisgarh, which is close to the cumulative number of cases in seven major states of the country.

Chhattisgarh recorded 312 fresh cases on Friday, while the combined figures of Uttar Pradesh (77), Rajasthan (35), Madhya Pradesh (15), Gujarat (38), Delhi (66), Jharkhand (52) and Haryana (46) add up to 329 during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the state remains less than one for the past week but cases continue to reach around 300 daily. The positivity rate on Friday was 0.7 percent.

“Recently there have been more tests carried out in Chhattisgarh compared to other states. Instructions have also been given to increase the sample testing along with the contact tracing in every district. Consequently more new cases are being recorded in the state,” said Dr Subhash Mishra, spokesperson of the state health department and Director (Epidemic Control).

The active cases now in the state are 3967.