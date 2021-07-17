Rajasthan SDM kicks farmer for demanding compensation for road project land, shunted out

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The controversial SDM of Sanchore, Bhupendra Yadav, who shot into the limelight for kicking a farmer for demanding compensation for a highway project in Jalore district, was transferred late on Friday night.

The SDM had kicked a farmer named Narsingh Ram Chaudhary in Pratappura village of Sanchore on Thursday. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Farmers in the area were demanding adequate compensation for the construction of a highway built under the Bharat Mala Project. The work on the expressway from Amritsar to Jamnagar had started on Thursday (July 15, 2021). The farmers soon reached the spot of the incident in Jalore to protest. It is noteworthy that when SDM Bhupendra Yadav reached the location to inspect the work, a farmer sat in front of the JCB in protest against the road construction.