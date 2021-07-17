STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

T2 terminal of Delhi airport to resume operations from July 22. Check details here

The terminal was shut after air travelling was severely affected due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

The Delhi airport is on alert following circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19

The Delhi airport.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at Terminal 2, popularly known as T2 of the Delhi Airport will resume Thursday.

With the resumption of operations, the terminal is set to host 200 air traffic movements including 100 arrivals per day. The movement is expected to increase gradually to 280 flights by the end of August. The terminal will be handling IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir.

The terminal was shut after air travelling was severely affected due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The officials of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator, said that the facility is likely to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall per day in the initial phase.

About 27 counters -- 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo -- are available to cater to the passengers of respective flights. The first flight scheduled from T2 after its reopening will be a Kolkata-bound Indigo flight, which will take off at 3:00 AM.

“Delhi Airport is all set to reopen T2 once again for domestic flight operations after the recent shutdown owing to the second wave of COVID 19. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the terminal,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL.

After the resumption of flight operations in October, commercial operations of domestic flights were suspended again at T2 on May 18 this year following a significant drop in domestic air traffic.

The decision to resume T2 operations has been taken after Delhi Airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June.

During a recent survey on passenger experience at Delhi Airport, about 99% of flyers felt confident of flying through Delhi Airport, said an official statement of DIAL.

Among those who participated in the survey, 51% of passengers felt extremely confident while 48% of them were fairly confident while travelling through the airport, it added.

Considering Covid protocol, for the convenience of the passengers, the DIAL has made several arrangements such as 10 ‘Scan & Fly’ and three common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks will be available at the entry point and 10 e-processing kiosks to establish a contactless process for entry to the terminal and for entry to the security checkpoint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport IGI Terminal 2 Delhi flight operations flight to Delhi
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp