Vehicles of BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, city Mayor attacked in Chandigarh

The incident took place when scores of farmers, protesting against the Centre's farm laws, assembled at Sector 48 to oppose the BJP leaders who went there to attend a programme.

Published: 17th July 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The vehicles BJP leader Sanjay Tandon and city mayor Ravi Kant Sharma were damaged on Saturday allegedly by some people during a protest here against the Centre's three agri laws, police said.

The two leaders were unhurt and were escorted to safety by the police.

The incident took place when scores of farmers, protesting against the Centre's farm laws, assembled at Sector 48 to oppose the BJP leaders who went there to attend a programme.

When BJP leader and also co-incharge BJP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon and Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma were returning separately after attending the function, some protesters carrying black flags gathered around their four-wheelers and broke the front and rear windshields with sticks and stones.

"Some people came in front of our vehicles and started damaging them with sticks and stones," said Tandon, adding that they escaped unhurt.

Later, police registered a case of rioting and under relevant sections of the IPC against 22 people who were named and 250 unidentified people.

However, farmers denied any role in the attack on the vehicles.

Agitating farmers have been protesting against the BJP leaders and their programmes and several incidents of violence and heckling have also occurred.

