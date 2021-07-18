STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CAG pulls up Assam government on pension scheme for families of deceased staff

Any incremental expenditure beyond the existing family pension needs to be separately budgeted and classified by Assam.

Published: 18th July 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has asked the Assam government to review the Compassionate Family Pension (CFP) scheme as it not only defies legal principles but also has put an estimated additional financial burden of Rs 156.91 crore per annum on the state exchequer.

The state government has not asked for separate budget allocation for the CFP scheme and by booking the entire expenditure under 'pension' has violated budget and accounting rules applicable to a new scheme, the CAG said in its report for the year 2019 that was tabled in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The earlier Compassionate Appointment (CA) scheme, implemented prior to 2017, was not effectively managed due to delays in appointment of eligible heirs of employees who died while in service or compulsorily retired on medical grounds and its documentation was also incomplete and deficient, the report pointed out.

"Instead of correcting these deficiencies, the state government introduced the CFP scheme which has 'entitlement features' and hence is not in keeping with the well laid legal principles, regarding compassionate appointments by the state," the report said.

The financial outgo under the scheme, introduced in April 2017, has been Rs 171.55 crore so far and audit has estimated an additional financial burden of Rs 156.91 crore per annum on the state exchequer.

Besides, the state government has extended the benefits of the CFP scheme to cover officers of the All India Services (AIS), whose pension and family pension is borne by the Centre, without consulting the latter, the CAG said.

Moreover, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high rate of positive cases as well as mortality rate, the financial burden on the state exchequer may increase to an unbearable proportion in the years to come, the report pointed out.

"Scarce financial resources need to be utilised for welfare schemes of its people and not only for government servants dying in harness who are otherwise taken care of under the existing family pension scheme," it added.

The CAG recommended the state government to reconsider the "design of the CFP scheme by limiting the benefits to that of the Normal Family Pension as admissible under Assam Service (Pension) Rules, 1969".

Any incremental expenditure beyond the existing family pension needs to be separately budgeted and classified by the state, the report pointed out.

The scheme though introduced as a welfare measure for the state employees has imposed an additional financial burden on the state by increasing their revenue expenditure when there is a need to spend more on creation of infrastructure and on capital expenditure, the report added.

The CFP scheme is applicable to all employees who die in harness since April 1, 2017 and has completed a minimum of one year of continuous services.

The dependent of the deceased employee is entitled to receive family pension equal to 100 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased employee, to be paid for a period up to the date of deemed superannuation of the deceased employee.

Besides, the dependant will also get the applicable dearness relief under the Normal Family Pension (NFP) as per the Assam Service (Pension) Rules, 1969.

On attaining the age of retirement, the CFP will be converted into normal pension fixed at 50 per cent of the CFP till 67 years of age and beyond that, it will be reduced to 30 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Government
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp