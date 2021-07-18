STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-faith couple in West Bengal forced to leave village, probe on

The husband claimed that the woman's family refused to accept the marriage and has been threatening them ever since.

Marriage

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: A newly-married inter-faith couple had to leave their village in West Bengal's Birbhum district and take shelter elsewhere after being allegedly threatened by the family of the woman.

Police on Sunday said they are investigating the matter.

The couple, both residents of a village in the Nalhati police station area, got married on June 25 after a love affair that went on for years.

The husband claimed that the woman's family refused to accept the marriage and has been threatening them ever since.

"They are not allowing us to enter the village. I wrote a letter to the Nalhati police station on July 13 but there was no help," he alleged.

The couple left their home and took shelter at a relative's house in another village.

Meanwhile, the woman's father filed a complaint of kidnapping against his son-in-law.

Birbhum's Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi said, "We are investigating the matter."

