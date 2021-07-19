STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

400 vehicles submerged in flooded parking lot in Mumbai

Due to heavy downpour in the western suburbs since Saturday night, rainwater entered inside the civic body's parking lot run by a private contractor.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy rains. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Due to heavy rains, nearly 400 vehicles, including high-end cars, motorbikes and autorickshaws, were submerged in an underground public parking lot built by the Mumbai civic body at Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali, an activist claimed on Monday.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not put a number to the affected vehicles, it assured to look into the possibility of giving compensation to their owners after studying an agreement signed with a private contractor that manages the premises.

Due to heavy downpour in the western suburbs since Saturday night, rainwater entered inside the civic body's parking lot run by a private contractor.

As a result two, three and four-wheeler vehicles parked in the sprawling area have got submerged.

The activist, a local resident, said up to 15 feet water was inside the underground parking lot on Sunday morning and nearly 400 vehicles have been affected.

Several autorickshaws, two wheelers and cars, including high-end ones like Audis, have got submerged, he said.

"Water is being pumped out since Sunday morning, but about three feet water is still inside the parking lot," he said.

He said the parking lot flooded because of an adjoining nullah which is about 20 feet wide.

"The nullah has been covered with concrete. Hence, when it overflowed on Sunday morning, the water from it entered the parking lot and some neighbouring buildings," he said.

Local corporator Sunita Yadav of the BJP said the parking lot used to witness flooding of up to a few inches in the past, but this time the situation was "horrible".

"The civic body should pay compensation to all the vehicle owners," Yadav said, adding several autorickshaws drivers from nearby slum- dominated Poysar area had parked their vehicles there.

An autorickshaw driver from Poysar said it was a double whammy for him as water had entered inside his house on Sunday morning and his three-wheeler was among the affected vehicles in the parking lot.

He said he will need at least Rs 30,000 to get his autorickshaw up and running on road again.

The BMC said it will take a decision about giving compensation to the vehicle owners only after studying parking conditions and the agreement signed with the contractor.

"After studying all the facts, we will take a decision accordingly," said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mumbai rains
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp