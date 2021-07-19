STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After ‘scam’, Congress asks Assam govt to re-examine Class 10, 12 exam valuation system

The appeal was made after the police unearthed a scam of awarding higher marks in lieu of money.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia (C) (File photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress in Assam on Monday urged the state’s BJP-led government to re-examine the valuation system of Class X and XII state board exams.

The appeal was made after the police unearthed a scam of awarding higher marks in lieu of money. Two persons were arrested from Kamrup district while four others were detained. The police said they would widen the scope of the probe following the suspicion that the racket had its links in other districts.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia insisted the entire matter be given due importance by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state’s Education department.

The party demanded the identification of all those associated with the fraud and punishment to them.

“Keeping in mind the future of our students, the valuation system should be re-examined. Instead of valuation, we demand that a proper scientific system is adopted to take the students to the next level. I, therefore, request the Chief Minister to take proper corrective action and save the future of our children,” Saikia said.

Earlier, the Congress had demanded that the state government follow the example of Karnataka and hold Class X and XII board exams by following Covid protocol, increasing the number of exam centres five to six times and using OMR Sheet for cutting down the time and a

