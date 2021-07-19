STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP lost in West Bengal due to overconfidence of party leaders: Suvendu Adhikari

He said continuing work at the ground level was equally important as setting up targets, which was realistic but needed hard work.

Published: 19th July 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In his first public criticism after BJP's defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the BJP lost because of several leaders' overconfidence that the party would get over 170 seats.

At a party meeting in Chandipur area of Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said this smugness and overconfidence led to lack of understanding of the emerging ground situation.

"As we did well in the first two poll phases in these parts of assembly segments, many of our leaders became smug and overconfident.

They started believing that the BJP will secure 170-180 seats in the elections, but they did not do the groundwork. This cost us dearly," the TMC turncoat said.

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari attends hearing on Mukul Roy's disqualification plea, says BJP may move court

He said continuing work at the ground level was equally important as setting up targets, which was realistic but needed hard work.

Reacting to Adhikari's claims, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Suvendu has conveniently forgotten the slew of social welfare projects and a spree of development by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the mandate against BJP heavyweights' sustained campaign against the CM and TMC."

"The BJP was living in a fool's paradise as many of their leaders predicted that the saffron camp will cross 200 seats.

Why he is finding fault with others? Didn't Suvendu also boast repeatedly that his party will get 180 seats at least? Actually, they don't know the pulse of Bengal, Trinamool does," Ghosh, the state general secretary of the TMC, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bengal Assembly elections Suvendu Adhikari Bengal polls Bengal elections 2021
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp