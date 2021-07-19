STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports single-day rise of 38,164 COVID-19 infections, 499 fatalities; recovery rate at 97.32%

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprises 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 19th July 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprises 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

