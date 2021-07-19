STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journey has just begun, will work with every member of Congress family: Sidhu

Sidhu who replaced Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, was elevated to the position despite Amarinder Singh's strong reservations.

Published: 19th July 2021

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: "My journey has just begun," Punjab Congress' new president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday, a day after being appointed to the key post after months of a bitter, polarising spat between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The cricketer-turned-politician thanked the party leadership for appointing him head of the Punjab unit and said he would work with every "member of the Cong family" to fulfil the 'Jittega Punjab' mission and strengthen the party's organisation in the state.

"Today, to work further for the same dream and strengthen the invincible fort of the Congress in Punjab. I am grateful to Hon'ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi, RahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility," Sidhu said on Twitter.

Sidhu who replaced Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, was elevated to the position despite Amarinder Singh's strong reservations.

"Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of 'JittegaPunjab' as a humble Congress worker to give power of the people back to the people through the Punjab model and the high command's 18-point agenda. My journey has just begun," Sidhu said in another tweet.

Sidhu also shared a picture of his father with India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined the freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by the King's Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and advocate general," Sidhu added in a Twitter post.

In Amritsar, several Congress workers and supporters beat drums and broke out in celebratory dance at the former cricketer taking charge of the riven-with-dissension state unit.

The Congress has also appointed four working presidents to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the assembly elections due early next year.

The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra who represent different regions and castes.

With the decision to ignore Amarinder Singh's opposition -he is learnt to have told Sonia Gandhi he will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his attacks on him in the recent past - the party leadership has clearly signalled it is putting its weight behind Sidhu.

The leadership feels Sidhu can lead the party's campaign with fresh energy and enthusiasm and help ensure its victory in 2022 assembly polls, party insiders said.

Sidhu now faces the challenge of uniting the party and bringing cohesion in its ranks, besides winning the trust of the old guard and veterans.

