STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; boy drowns, vehicles damaged in wall collapse

A four-year-old boy drowned after being swept away in a swollen drain in Thane's Ulhasnagar township on Sunday, an official at the police control said.

Published: 19th July 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A commuter wades through a waterlogged street following heavy rains at Nalasopara in Palghar district. (Photo | PTI)

A commuter wades through a waterlogged street following heavy rains at Nalasopara in Palghar district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts during the night and on Monday morning, causing flooding at several places and claiming the life of a minor boy, officials said.

Thane city received 151.33 mm rain between 9.30 p.m on Sunday and 7.30 a.m on Monday, an official from local civic control room said.

The neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy showers and received 108.67 mm downpour in the same period, authorities said.

Firemen and disaster cell teams received several calls of tree falls and inundation in both the districts, officials said.

A four-year-old boy drowned after being swept away in a swollen drain in Thane's Ulhasnagar township on Sunday, an official at the police control said.

The body was later fished out and sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

A 40-year-old watchman was severely injured when a tree fell on him at a residential complex on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Sunday evening.

Besides, the wall of a housing complex on Ghodbunder Road collapsed, damaging five cars and as many other vehicles, civic authorities said.

There were incidents of wall collapse and flooding in some other low-lying areas also, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

In Palghar, several places in Vasai and Nallasopara witnessed heavy rains, leading to water-logging in low-lying areas.

A four-year-old boy fell in an open drain in Nallasopara and was feared drowned.

Efforts were on to trace the minor, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Dilip Palav said.

In Vasai area of Palghar, at least 80 cooking gas cylinders were washed away in the flood waters, local police said.

Later, the police with the help of firemen shifted the cylinders to a safe place, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane rains Palghar Thane
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp