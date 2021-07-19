Nitish Kumar says JD-U has done justice to all 

By Express News Service

PATNA: Troubled by the results of recently-held Assembly elections, leader of JD-U and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called on his party’s office-bearers to spend time with the people and educate them about the developmental initiatives taken so far by his government.

Kumar, speaking at the meeting of party office-bearers, first congratulated the state president for giving more than one-third of the party posts to women in the state committee.

Lashing out at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish said “he (Lalu) has done nothing for women empowerment except making his wife the CM of Bihar.” “Whether it is about women, SC or ST, or minorities, our commitments are to do justice with development with all,” Nitish Kumar said. “We have never discriminated against anyone while doing any work. Equal work has been done for every region, every locality, every caste, every class, and every community.”