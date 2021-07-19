Trinamool MPs reach Parliament on cycles to protest against fuel hike

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several Trinamool Congress MPs will cycle to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities, the party said.

The party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold the protest at 10:15 am.

They will also hold a dharna at Vijay Chowk.

ALSO READ | Opposition parties object to proposed PM's joint address on Covid to MPs at Parliament annexe

The All India Trinamool Congress has given multiple notices under various Rules in both house of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session, the party said.

The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.