Activist gets bail in FB post case

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the person cannot be kept in jail even for a day for such an act.

Published: 20th July 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of Manipuri activist Erendro Leichombam, who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for a Facebook post criticising BJP leaders for advocating cow-dung and cow-urine as cures for Covid. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the person cannot be kept in jail even for a day for such an act.

“He cannot be kept in jail even for a day. We will order his release today,” said Justice Chandrachud.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told the Court that he will take instructions and requested that the matter be listed for Tuesday  but the bench remained adamant that it will grant interim relief on Monday.

“We are of the view that continued detention of the petitioner would be a violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. We accordingly direct that the petitioner shall be released forthwith subject to interim directions of this court and subject to further orders and him filing a personal bond of `1,000,” the court ordered while directing that the order has to be complied with on or before 5 pm Monday.

