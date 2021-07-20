STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Boundary row: Himanta says ‘eyeball to eyeball confrontation’ along Assam-Mizoram border

Mizoram has a different perception of its boundary with Assam which is based on the British era notification of 1875.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

File photo fo security personnel at Assam-Mizoram border after houses and shops were torched in a fresh border dispute in October. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the situation on the Assam-Mizoram interstate boundary was tense due to the border disputes between the two provinces.

“…Regarding the Assam-Mizoram border, the situation is not conducive. Eyeball to eyeball confrontation is going on in Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj,” Sarma told journalists.

The three districts in southern Assam’s Barak Valley share their boundary with Mizoram.

In the aftermath of some recent untoward incidents, including bomb blasts, along the interstate border, both states deployed a large number of policemen to the disputed areas.

“Recently, Union Home Secretary (Ajay Kumar Bhalla) had discussed the issue with the chief secretaries of both states to resolve the crisis. As of now, the situation on the border is fragile,” Sarma said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be in Meghalaya on a two-day visit beginning on July 23, is likely to discuss Assam’s border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram with the CMs of the states.

Sarma said he would meet his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma on July 23 to try and resolve the disputes amicably. He said he would also meet Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu to discuss the border situation. He said Assam’s border dispute with Nagaland was pending in the Supreme Court.

“We expect some headway on the Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Arunachal fronts. But I don’t expect any immediate result on the Assam-Mizoram border. It will take some time,” Sarma added.

Mizoram has a different perception of its boundary with Assam which is based on the British era notification of 1875.

In a letter to the Assam CM, Aizawl Municipal Corporation councilor Rosiamngheta said the British government and the then Mizo chief Suakpuilala had in 1875 agreed to a point near river Dholai as the boundary between the two places. He said since then, the Mizos have accepted it and never heard of any other boundary.

But in 1933, Rosiamngheta said the British government determined the Assam boundary again without the knowledge or consent of the Mizos.

“In 1971, the NEARA Act re-identified the interstate boundary once again without the consent or knowledge of the Mizos. Much of Mizo land under British rule was included in Assam territory…

“The boundary fixation of 1971 has never been accepted by the Mizo people. Assam has wrongly claimed possession over Mizo land by fore deal due to the Mizo yearning for peace and security,” the Mizoram councilor wrote to the Assam CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border interstate border issue Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp