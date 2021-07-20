STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests Goa-based chef on charges of sexually abusing 25-30 children, selling videos

The accused, a 29-year-old chef in a hotel in Goa, was booked by the CBI on June 22, 2020 after the agency got leads about his activities during a probe.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a Goa-based man for allegedly sexually abusing 25-30 children and selling videos of his illicit acts to Indians and foreigners through the dark web and social media platforms, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, a 29-year-old chef in a hotel in Goa, was booked by the CBI on June 22, 2020 after the agency got leads about his activities during the probe against a Chitrakoot-based alleged paedophile who was an engineer in the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, they said.

In the past year, the CBI searched for the victims of the alleged paedophile, whose name is being withheld as the probe is at a sensitive stage.

The agency managed to identify about 25 victims, in the age group of 12-21 years.

Some of the victims were not willing to come forward because of social taboo associated with such matter, the agency said.

The accused, a hotel management graduate, was presented before a court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Goa which remanded him to judicial custody, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

"It was alleged that the accused was involved in sexual abuse of children. in Goa and Maharashtra and also recorded these acts by using his mobile phones, digital camera and other electronic devices, etc.," Joshi said.

He allegedly traded and shared these photographs and films containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) using the dark web with other Indians and foreigners, they said.

"It was also alleged that the accused was using emails for connecting with other paedophiles outside the country; the internet to access cloud-based storage services for storing the illegal CSAM content; accessing free photo-sharing websites based in other countries and using other social networking websites and platforms i.

e.

Instagram, Whatsapp etc.

for connecting to individuals abroad for sharing CSAM in huge quantities," Joshi said.

During searches, a mobile phone, hard drive, pen drive and laptop allegedly used by the accused to access CSAM were recovered, he said.

In November last year, the CBI had arrested 50-year-old Ram Bhuwan for allegedly abusing around 50 children in the age group of 4-16 years in three adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot -- for over a decade and selling those recorded sexually explicit acts through the dark web.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI sexual abuse Goa chef
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp