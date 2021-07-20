STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dance bar sting op: 2 Thane senior inspectors suspended, 2 ACPs transferred

A Marathi news channel had telecast a sting operation showing bars in Thane's Naupada and Vartka Nagar areas operational amid the COVID-19 pandemi

Published: 20th July 2021 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI/THANE: Two senior inspectors were placed under suspension and two assistant commissioners of police shunted out on Monday evening after a Marathi news channel telecast a sting operation showing bars in Thane's Naupada and Vartka Nagar areas operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier during the day, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said he had asked the state DGP to probe the issue and submit a report to him.

"If dance bars are found operational, then police officials will be punished," Walse Patil had warned.

A release by the Thane police commissionerate late in the evening said Naupada senior inspector Anil Mangle and Vartak Nagar senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad had been suspended, while Naupada Division ACP Neeta Padavi and Vartak Nagar ACP Pankaj Shirsat had been transferred to the control room.

It said that Thane Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh had ordered an inquiry into the matter under additional commissioner of police (west).

A criminal offence has been registered against the concerned orchestra bars and the process to cancel their licenses permanently had started, the release said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and state Excise have also been asked to take action against these bars, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dance bar sting operation
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp