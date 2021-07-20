STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Secretary to brief floor leaders on COVID-19; 'Constructive opposition prevails', says TMC leader

At an all-party meeting on Sunday, opposition parties had objected to the government's offer for a joint address by Modi to all floor leaders on COVID-19 in a building in the Parliament complex.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Secretary will address floor leaders of political parties on COVID-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien said here, terming it as a victory of a "constructive Opposition" which had insisted that the PM's address on the issue should be before Parliament.

At an all-party meeting on Sunday, opposition parties had objected to the government's offer for a joint address by Modi to all floor leaders on COVID-19 in a building in the Parliament complex, saying this will be "highly irregular" at a time when Parliament was in session and claimed it was intended to "bypass" norms.

Opposition leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go "outside".

"#Parliament. Constructive Opposition prevails. At all-party meet Parliamentary Affairs Minister announced. PM would make presentation on #COVID19 in a conference room'. We insisted any statement by PM must be inside Parliament. Now been informed HEALTH SECRETARY TO ADDRESS MEET in august presence of PM'.Ok (sic)," O' Brien tweeted.

He also said that the opposition parties would like to hear the PM speak on the pandemic and the other issues in Parliament.

"Dear Prime Minister, Sir. We so want to see you in #Parliament We so want to hear you in both Houses."

"Tell us about key issues #COVID19 #PriceHike #FarmersProtest #economy #federalism and more. Please don't book conference halls in the neighbourhood. Parliament is supreme," he tweeted.

The health secretary will address the leaders at 6 PM and is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Trinamool Parliament Monsoon Session Derek O' Brien
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp