Lashkar’s role behind drone surge, says J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid rising instances of drone sighting near the International Border and military installations in Jammu region, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said militant outfits were continuously attempting to use drones for militant activities.

Chairing a high-level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters, Jammu, Singh said: “Lashkar’s role has been established in most of the arms smuggling through drones along the LoC and International Border.” He said that modern technology has been deployed to counter the threat.

On June 27, two drones dropped low intensity Improvised Explosive Devices on an IAF base in Jammu, damaging the rooftop of one of the buildings and injuring two personnel. After June 27, there have been about six instances of drone sightings on the border or over military installations in Jammu region.

On July 14, BSF thwarted a drone activity on the Indian side of the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu. The border guards fired at the drone forcing it to retreat.