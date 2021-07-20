STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar drops hint on replacing RCP Singh as JDU national president soon

Sources from JDU indicated about the possibility of replacing the national president RCP Singh could be part of the agenda at party meeting on July 31.

Published: 20th July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 02:23 PM

RCP singh

JDU national president and minister RCP Singh (R) with Bihar CM CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With RCP Singh becoming a Minister in Union Cabinet, Bihar’s ruling Janta Dal (United) is likely to elect another senior leader as party’s national president following the party norm of 'one post one man' policy.

Sources from within the JD-U indicated about the possibility of replacing the current national president RCP Singh could be part of the agenda at JDU's national executive meeting which is likely to be held on on July 31.

Speculations are rife with the news that new national president of JD-U can also be finalised at the meeting with the consent of CM Nitish Kumar, who is learnt to be not as happy as he was earlier with RCP Singh after the latter accepted the offer of one berth in Cabinet and has become the minister.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had not congratulated Singh through his twitter handle contrary to usual activity.

At a party meeting of newly nominated state office-bearers of JDU, held on Sunday, Nitish Kumar lavishly heaped praised upon Upendra Kushwaha, who is touring across the state for taking people’s feedbacks on the former's governance. Nitish Kumar’s praises to Kushwaha in an open party platform is construed as an indication towards the change of party national president following the principle of 'One Person, One Post'.

"Nitish Kumar ji,who speaks less but acts more strongly when it comes to policies and principles of party, has given a sort of hint regarding  RCP Singh being replaced either by Upendra Kushwaha or Rajiv Ranjan Singh," said a senior leader, wishing not to be named.

RCP Singh, who is also considered close to the BJP political higher-ups, also realising the pervasive sense in the wake of his induction in the union cabinet on single berth by BJP, also said that he would have no problem to abdicate the post of national president if the party desires.

“But I, thanks to the kindness of God, am also capable to discharge the responsibilities of both he posts –of minister and the party national president," he added.

For the post of JDU national president, the name of Upendra Kushwaha runs on the top as he after merging his party RLSP with the JD-U is gradually gaining influence in the party and trust of Nitish Kumar again.

But, as sources said, RCP Singh has never warmed to Kushwaha's entry into party or his elevation to the upper post because of the latter's past history of joining multiple alliances.

