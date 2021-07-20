Phone-tapping wrong, misuse of tech: Nitish Kumar on Pegasus row

By Express News Service

PATNA: While the Centre has come under fire from the opposition over the Pegasus issue, ally Nitish Kumar also called phone-tapping unfair and wrong.

At the sidelines of his weekly Janata Ka Darbar on Monday, Nitish, upon being asked about the controversy, said, “All this is happening due to new technology and its misuse. This is wrong and I have always maintained that there are advantages and disadvantages of the new technology.”

The Bihar CM, whose party Janata Dal-United is in power in alliance with the BJP, said action should be taken against those indulging in wrongdoing.

When asked about the continuation of farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders, Nitish stressed on resuming talks with them.

However, he added that the agitation was not good at a time when Covid-19 pandemic continues to thrive across the country.