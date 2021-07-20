STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth giving 74 per cent of inputs for Mann ki Baat: MyGov CEO

Abhishek Singh said the data came to fore during an analysis, an exercise done at regular intervals, of the number, nature and the region of the origin of the inputs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 74 per cent of the inputs received for Mann ki Baat, the monthly radio broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have come from those in 18 to 34 years age group, with health, education and agriculture sectors drawing most suggestions from people.

MyGov CEO and senior IAS officer Abhishek Singh said the data came to fore during an analysis, an exercise done at regular intervals, of the number, nature and the region of the origin of the inputs.

"This month we reviewed almost 30,000 inputs to get a sense of the age band which is most regularly contributing to the programme.

We saw that 74 per cent of the inputs came from people in the age group of 18 to 34.

There are several who have not given their age bracket so the number could be higher too," he said.

This huge participation from the youth is indeed a positive sign, he said.

MyGov is one of the prime places where inputs and suggestions for the radio programme are given.

The top 5 cities from where citizens have given the suggestions include Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Amongst the states, the number of inputs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal have been particularly high.

Apart from MyGov, inputs for Mann Ki Baat can also be sent through the NaMo App, officials said.

