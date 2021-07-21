STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Abhishek Banerjee calls for defeating Delhi's 'authoritarian duo' as TMC aims for pan-India presence

Abhishek asserted that his party will not be cowed down by the BJP's "intimidation tactics" and it will ensure that the country is "freed from the shackles of the authoritarian duo.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that his party will not be cowed down by the BJP's "intimidation tactics" and it will ensure that the country is "freed from the shackles of the authoritarian duo sitting in Delhi" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC national general secretary, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also condemned the arrest of several party leaders and workers in Tripura for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms and taking part in the TMC Martyrs' Day programme in the northeastern state.

"We will not be cowed down by the threats and intimidation of the BJP. We need to ensure that India becomes free from the shackles of the authoritarian duo sitting in Delhi," the Diamond Harbour MP said, without elaborating on whom he referred to as the "duo".

"I want to thank the leaders of various political parties who attended our event. We all need to fight together against the authoritarian regime. The TMC will fight under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal will be the beacon for the country," he said, while concluding the programme after the TMC supremo's speech.

The parliamentarian, who was appointed as the party's national general secretary after its massive victory in this year's assembly elections, played a major role in ensuring that the annual Martyrs' Day event was a gala programme and beamed live in various parts of the country.

He has been given the charge of expanding the party's base across the country.

"We strongly condemn the attack on @AITCofficial supporters in @BJP4India ruled states. We will NOT be cowed down by such intimidation tactics! On #ShahidDibas, let me reiterate that TRINAMOOL will not budge an inch in its fight against the oppressive forces. COME WHAT MAY!" he tweeted.

After the party's massive victory for the third consecutive term, the TMC has vowed to spread its wings in other states to achieve a pan-India presence, and the Martyrs' Day event was used to boost its national footprint.

The virtual address was not only addressed by leaders of various parties, including the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party, but was also aired live in states like Punjab, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and poll-bound Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Several senior TMC leaders were sent to these states to take part in the live streaming programmes.

"We are in Uttar Pradesh today to spread the message of Mamata Banerjee for restoration of democracy in the country. The Samajwadi Party has supported us during the assembly polls. They are our allies. he BJP has to be defeated in both UP and across the country at any cost," TMC chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, said.

Banerjee's speech was telecasted on giant screens across West Bengal, and also in other states.

In West Bengal, the speech was telecasted as delivered by Banerjee, who spoke in English, Hindi and Bengali, while in other states, it was translated into local languages.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home turf Gujarat, where assembly elections are due in 2022, the TMC aired Banerjee's speech on giant screens in several districts in Gujarati.

Graffiti and posters projecting Banerjee as 'Amma', a sobriquet attached to late AIADMK leader Jayalalitha, have come up in Chennai, as the TMC tries to make inroads into the southern states with its first foray being in Tamil Nadu.

Also, the party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' became a daily from weekly from Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC abhishek Banarjee
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp