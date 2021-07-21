BSF jawan fatally shoots self in Naxal-hit Kanker of Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself using a service weapon in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, a police official said on Wednesday.

Constable Lakshman N G (30), belonging to the BSF's 81st battalion, allegedly shot himself with the Insas rifle at his unit's camp in Karkpal village under Kodekurse police station limits at around 10 am on Tuesday, the official said.

After hearing the gunshots, his colleagues rushed to the spot and shifted the injured jawan to a local primary health centre.

He was later airlifted to Raipur in a BSF helicopter and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night, the official said.

The constable, who hailed from Karnataka, had returned to duty on July 7 after over a month-long leave, he said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason behind his extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district for anti-Maoist operations and has its frontier headquarters in Bhilai town of Durg district.

In December last year, a BSF constable had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his unit's camp in Koyalibeda area of Kanker.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)