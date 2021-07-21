STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild demands SC-monitored probe into Pegasus phone tapping allegations

The EGI condemned the surveillance on journalists saying it was an attack on the freedom of press.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing shock over media reports on widespread surveillance on journalists and politicians using Pegasus spyware, the Editors Guild of India on Wednesday demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the alleged snooping.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) is shocked by the media reports on the widespread surveillance, allegedly mounted by government agencies, on journalists, civil society activists, businessmen and politicians, using a hacking software known as Pegasus, created and developed by the Israeli company NSO, the Guild said in a statement shared on Twitter.

It said the reports, which have been published worldwide over the last few days by a consortium of 17 publications, point towards surveillance by multiple governments across the world.

Since NSO claims that it only sells this software to government clients vetted by the government of Israel, it deepens suspicion of involvement of Indian government agencies in snooping on its own citizens, read the EGI statement.

An international media consortium had recently reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking using Pegasus software/spyware.

The EGI condemned the surveillance on journalists saying it was an attack on the freedom of press.

While some of the instances of surveillance might have been targeted against those who may be seen as credible national security threats, what is disturbing is that a large number of such targets were journalists and civil society activists.

This is a brazen and unconstitutional attack on freedom of speech and press, the Guild said, adding that this act of snooping essentially conveys that journalism and political dissent are now equated with 'terror'.

How can a constitutional democracy survive if governments do not make an effort to protect freedom of speech and allow surveillance with such impunity, it said.

Seeking an independent probe into the matter, the EGI demanded that the inquiry committee must include journalists and civil society activists to ensure independent investigation.

This is a moment that demands deep introspection and inquiry into the kind of society we are heading towards, and how far we may have veered away from the democratic values enshrined in our constitution.

The Guild demands an urgent and independent inquiry into these snooping charges, under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India.

We also demand that this inquiry committee should include people of impeccable credibility from different walks of life--including journalists and civil society--so that it can independently investigate facts around the extent and intent of snooping using the services of Pegasus, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
editors guild of india pegasus spyware
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp