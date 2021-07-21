STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for East Vidarbha in Maharashtra

Published: 21st July 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Man cycling in rain

Image for representation (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The IMD's regional office here on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the region, which includes districts like Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers.

An IMD release said "a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1km and 7.6km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height."

"Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours.

Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23," the release said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely to occur at isolated places mostly over East Vidarbha, the met office said.

Nagpur, the largest city in the Vidarbha region, recorded 25.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 5.30 pm, it added.

