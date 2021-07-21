STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records more than 45,000 cases of 'black fungus' over two months

The infection was previously considered very rare but cases have ballooned during the pandemic, usually striking patients after recovery from COVID-19.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

black fungus, Mucormycosis

A doctor performs extended functional endoscopic sinus surgery on a person suffering from mucormycosis at a hospital in Ghaziabad. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India recorded more than 45,000 cases of the deadly "black fungus" over the last two months, the health ministry said, as a nationwide outbreak sweeps through COVID-19 patients.

Minister of State (Health & Family Welfare) Bharati Pawar told parliament on Tuesday that over 4,200 people had died of the fungus -- scientific name mucormycosis. The infection was previously considered very rare but cases have ballooned during the pandemic, usually striking patients after recovery from COVID-19.

It is a highly aggressive disease and surgeons have been forced to remove eyes, the nose and jaw from patients to stop it spreading to the brain. The death rate is over 50 percent. According to government data, the highest number of cases were reported in the western state of Maharashtra at 9,348.

India dealt with just 20 cases a year on average before the pandemic, with only people with severely compromised immunity at risk, including those with high blood sugar levels, HIV or organ transplant recipients. Experts have attributed the recent rise to the excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19.

The Centre declared the fungus an epidemic in May as cases shot up and social media has been flooded with desperate pleas for medicines to treat the illness. Government data tabled on Tuesday suggested infection numbers peaked during May and June and have since substantially decreased.

But a media report cted on Monday that there had been a rise in cases among children in Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus COVID19 Coronavirus India Black fungus
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp