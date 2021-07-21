Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh 

By PTI

PITHORAGARH (Uttarakhand): A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in this district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The boy was returning to home along with his sister from a shop in Latrari village on Tuesday evening when he was attacked by the leopard from behind, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav said.

As his sister cried for help, the leopard fled, leaving the boy behind after dragging him for a few metres, he said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.