Maharashtra's daily COVID case count goes below 7000 mark; vaccination crosses four crore mark

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease, said a health department official.

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure.

Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753, said the official.

Till Monday (July 19), Maharashtra had reported 1,27,097 COVID-19 deaths, which rose by 3,656 (3,509 plus 147) to settle at 1,30,753, the statement said.

The official said as many as 7,510 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,00,911.

The state now has 94,593 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.33 per cent, while the fatality rate increased from 2.04 per cent on Monday to 2.09 per cent on Tuesday, the official said.

Significantly, cities like Malegaon, Akola and Chandrapur, and Yavatmal and Gondia districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, he said.

Mumbai reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,32,152, while the death toll increased to 15,787 with the addition of 10 fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities were reported in the Mumbai division - that includes the city and its satellite towns - taking the tally to 16,28,554 and the death toll to 33,867.

Out of 39 deaths in the division, 23 were from Raigad district alone, the official said.

The Nashik division added 700 new COVID-19 cases, while nine people died due to the viral illness, he said.

The caseload of the Pune division went up by 2,468 infections.

Out of 37 new deaths reported in the division, 30 came from Satara district alone, the official said.

The Kolhapur division reported 2,272 new COVID-19 infections, while 55 succumbed to the disease, of which rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli accounted for 16 and 14, respectively, followed by 10 from Ratnagiri, the official said.

The coronavirus cases in the Aurangabad division increased by 78 and the deaths by three.

The Latur division reported 290 new cases and two deaths.

The Akola division's caseload increased by 39, while one patient died due to the infection.

The Nagpur division reported 29 new cases and one death, the official said.

Out of 4,58,46,165 COVID-19 tests done so far in the state, 1,97,267 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 in institutional quarantine across the state, he said.

The highest number of active cases, at 15,042, are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Sangli at 12,549 and 10,849, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,29,596; new cases 6,910; total deaths 1,30,753; total recoveries 60,00,911; active cases 94,593; total tests 4,58,46,165.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the 4-crore mark on Tuesday, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time due to increase in stock, officials said.

Maharashtra hit the 3-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13.

The state had administered 1.20 lakh doses till Tuesday afternoon, in the process taking the overall count to over 4 crore, with 3,06,99,399 people getting the first jab and 93,25,362 getting the second one as well, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

Officials said 69,11,125 people in the 45 plus age group and 4,15,080 in the 18-44 segment have been given the second dose in the state so far.

They added that 8,85,982 health care and 10,63,221 frontline workers have also got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra.

