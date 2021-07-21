STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra's daily COVID case count goes below 7000 mark; vaccination crosses four crore mark

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor administers Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination for those above age 18 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease, said a health department official.

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure.

Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753, said the official.

Till Monday (July 19), Maharashtra had reported 1,27,097 COVID-19 deaths, which rose by 3,656 (3,509 plus 147) to settle at 1,30,753, the statement said.

The official said as many as 7,510 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,00,911.

The state now has 94,593 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.33 per cent, while the fatality rate increased from 2.04 per cent on Monday to 2.09 per cent on Tuesday, the official said.

Significantly, cities like Malegaon, Akola and Chandrapur, and Yavatmal and Gondia districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, he said.

Mumbai reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,32,152, while the death toll increased to 15,787 with the addition of 10 fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities were reported in the Mumbai division - that includes the city and its satellite towns - taking the tally to 16,28,554 and the death toll to 33,867.

Out of 39 deaths in the division, 23 were from Raigad district alone, the official said.

The Nashik division added 700 new COVID-19 cases, while nine people died due to the viral illness, he said.

The caseload of the Pune division went up by 2,468 infections.

Out of 37 new deaths reported in the division, 30 came from Satara district alone, the official said.

The Kolhapur division reported 2,272 new COVID-19 infections, while 55 succumbed to the disease, of which rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli accounted for 16 and 14, respectively, followed by 10 from Ratnagiri, the official said.

The coronavirus cases in the Aurangabad division increased by 78 and the deaths by three.

The Latur division reported 290 new cases and two deaths.

The Akola division's caseload increased by 39, while one patient died due to the infection.

The Nagpur division reported 29 new cases and one death, the official said.

Out of 4,58,46,165 COVID-19 tests done so far in the state, 1,97,267 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 in institutional quarantine across the state, he said.

The highest number of active cases, at 15,042, are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Sangli at 12,549 and 10,849, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,29,596; new cases 6,910; total deaths 1,30,753; total recoveries 60,00,911; active cases 94,593; total tests 4,58,46,165.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the 4-crore mark on Tuesday, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time due to increase in stock, officials said.

Maharashtra hit the 3-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13.

The state had administered 1.20 lakh doses till Tuesday afternoon, in the process taking the overall count to over 4 crore, with 3,06,99,399 people getting the first jab and 93,25,362 getting the second one as well, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

Officials said 69,11,125 people in the 45 plus age group and 4,15,080 in the 18-44 segment have been given the second dose in the state so far.

They added that 8,85,982 health care and 10,63,221 frontline workers have also got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra.

ALSO WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra lockdown
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp