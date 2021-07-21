STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA S Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation with Iranian foreign minister

Along with Russia, Iran has been playing a major role in the Afghan peace process that has witnessed a renewed momentum following the drawdown of troops by the US.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Wednesday, focussing on the evolving situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral issues.

The conversation came two weeks after Jaishankar held extensive talks with Zarif and called on Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a stopover at the Iranian capital, Tehran, on his way to Russia.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the conversation as "productive", without mentioning the areas of discussion.

"Good to talk to Iranian FM @JZarif. A productive conversation on our ties," he wrote on Twitter.

Iranian media reports said the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"Foreign ministers of Iran and India discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a telephone conversation on Wednesday," Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks and attempts by the Taliban to expand its territorial control after the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

Along with Russia, Iran has been playing a major role in the Afghan peace process that has witnessed a renewed momentum following the drawdown of troops by the US as well as widespread violence in the country.

Earlier this month, Iran hosted an intra-Afghan dialogue and the Taliban was part of it.

It is learnt that Jaishankar and Zarif also deliberated on bilateral issues.

The development of the Chabahar port has been a major highlight of the ties between the two countries.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent last week, Jaishankar projected Iran's Chabahar port as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan.

Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Javad Zarif India-Iran Taliban Chabahar port Afghanistan
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp