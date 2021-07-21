STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monsoon: Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh receive heavy rainfall

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in west UP and at many places in eastern part of the state on July 23 and at a few places on July 24, according to the bulletin.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

rain umbrella social distancing crowding mask

Image of people in rain used for representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Under the effect of an active monsoon, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in the state, the MeT Department here said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in the state, according to a Meteorological (MeT) Department bulletin.

Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Bareilly, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Banda, Aligarh, and Majarajganj ,it said.

Fatehgarh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.2 degrees Celsius while Meerut registered the lowest temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The department forecast rain and thundershowers at most places for Thursday and warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lighting is very likely at isolated places in the state.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places on Thursday, it said.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in west UP and at many places in eastern part of the state on July 23 and at a few places on July 24, according to the bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon Uttar Pradesh rain Uttar Pradesh monsoon
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp