Monsoon: Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh receive heavy rainfall

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Under the effect of an active monsoon, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in the state, the MeT Department here said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in the state, according to a Meteorological (MeT) Department bulletin.

Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Bareilly, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Banda, Aligarh, and Majarajganj ,it said.

Fatehgarh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.2 degrees Celsius while Meerut registered the lowest temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The department forecast rain and thundershowers at most places for Thursday and warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lighting is very likely at isolated places in the state.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places on Thursday, it said.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in west UP and at many places in eastern part of the state on July 23 and at a few places on July 24, according to the bulletin.