STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP professor held for making derogatory remarks against Smriti Irani on Facebook

Shaharyar Ali surrendered to Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and moved an interim bail application on Tuesday.

Published: 21st July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A professor, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook, was sent to jail after he surrendered in a court here.

Shaharyar Ali surrendered to Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and moved an interim bail application on Tuesday.

The judge cancelled the bail plea after which the professor was sent to jail.

Firozabad Police had booked Ali, head of History department at SRK College, in March for an alleged obscene Facebook post against the women and child development minister.

The college had then served him with a suspension notice.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Ali.

An anticipatory bail plea filed by the professor was also rejected by the Allahabad High Court in May.

Refusing to grant Ali protection from arrest, Justice J J Munir said there was no material on record to show that the professor's account was hacked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaharyar Ali Smriti Irani Facebook
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp