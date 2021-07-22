STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caught in gunfight between smugglers and forest guards, elephant killed in Dehing Patkai National Park

The patrolling staff visited the spot the next day, Tuesday, and detected a carcass of a female elephant, aged about 18, they said.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

female elephant

Image of female elephant used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A female elephant was killed in an exchange of fire between forest personnel and suspected logwood smugglers from Arunachal Pradesh inside the Dehing Patkai National Park, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel of Hukanjuri and Kathalguri beats in Jeypore Range of Dibrugarh forest division in Assam was out on night patrol in Basabnala area of the park, they said.

During patrolling, they spotted a group of timber smugglers busy in illegal felling of trees.

On noticing the forest personnel, the smugglers opened fire.

A gunfight ensued and after some time, the smugglers managed to escape in the cover of darkness, officials said.

The patrolling staff visited the spot the next day, Tuesday, and detected a carcass of a female elephant, aged about 18, they said.

The team also detected nine tree stumps and 35 pieces of log in the area.

"The circumstantial evidence is a pointer to the fact that the elephant was used for dragging logs by the miscreants," said a forest official.

From the evidence gathered, it was further ascertained that the smugglers entered the park from the Arunachal Pradesh side, he said.

The post-mortem found the elephant had three bullet injuries, he added.

An investigation is underway and efforts are continuing to nab those behind the incident, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Jeypore police station under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

The Dehing-Patkai rain forest, spread over Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, was notified as the seventh national park of the state in June this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
logwood smugglers Dehing Patkai National Park Elephant Elephant killed
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp