STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana home minister conducts surprise check at Gurgaon MC, suspends 2 officials found absent

Vij, who also holds the portfolio of urban local bodies and health departments, ordered to relieve one executive engineer, who was on extension, after the minister was dissatisfied with his work.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation office in Gurgaon and ordered the suspension of two officials found absent and registration of an FIR against another official over alleged irregularities.

Vij, who also holds the portfolio of urban local bodies and health departments, ordered to relieve one executive engineer, who was on extension, after the minister was dissatisfied with his work.

The minister reached the corporation office in Gurgaon's sector 34 in the morning and several officials arrived on duty afterwards, an official statement said.

Vij had gone to oversee the functioning of the office and inspected various wings including the engineering and accounts branch.

He inspected the offices located on the three floors of the corporation.

The Minister ordered the suspension of two sub divisional officers who were found absent from duty without any valid reason.

An executive engineer was instructed to be relieved of his charge as he was found to be on extension.

The minister also expressed dissatisfaction with his work.

While checking the files, he found a complaint regarding drinking water pipe leakage and also pertaining to sewer maintenance.

Vij rang up the complainant and asked whether his complaint had been redressed or not.

When the caller replied in the negative, a furious Vij ordered the suspension of the official concerned.

But when told that the officer was on extension, he ordered that he be immediately relieved.

Vij also gave orders for registering an FIR against another executive engineer, who was accused of showing fake satisfaction letters of the municipal corporation councillors pertaining to some works, the statement said.

The minister told municipal corporation commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja to maintain attendance and movement registers of all the officers and employees.

On the recent water logging in several areas of Gurgaon due to heavy rain, Vij said a committee would be constituted to formulate a plan to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Interacting with reporters later, Vij said he was not satisfied with the functioning of the municipal corporation during the surprise inspection and it needed a lot of improvement.

There is a need for rationalisation of staff. I have seen that some staff have no work and sit idle. No movement register was maintained. I suspended two SDOs who were found absent without any valid reason., he said.

Vij said that he ordered the registration of an FIR after an inquiry found misappropriation of funds.

He said he has also directed all employees of the corporation to prepare reports of the work they do and get it certified from their superiors after which these reports will be send to his department.

This will help me to know which employee is doing what work, he said.

Vij has in the past too conducted many surprise inspections of various offices pertaining to his departments.

A few years ago, he had climbed up water tanks in Haryana civil secretariat here and found that they had not been cleaned.

A day after he had taken charge as home minister in November 2019, Vij had carried out a surprise check at Panipat Police Station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Haryana home minister
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp