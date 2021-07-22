STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 3.20 crore Covid vaccine doses currently available with states, UTs, private hospitals: Centre

States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:17 AM

Woman gets vaccine

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 3.20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, union territories and private hospitals for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

The total consumption, including wastage, so far is 40,59,77,410 doses, the ministry said, citing data available at 8 AM on Thursday.

More than 3.20 crore -- 3,20,01,490 -- balance and unutilised doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace of vaccination and expanding its scope, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance projections of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

Under the new phase of vaccination, the Centre procures and supplies to states and UTs 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers.

