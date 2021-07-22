STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests 2 Lashker-e-Mustafa terrorists for involvement in conspiracy to commit terror attacks

The arrested members were co-conspirators and involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala, an official said.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested two members of Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM) for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India, an official said.

Mohammad Arman Ali, 20, and Mohammad Ehsanullah, 23, both residents of Bihar's Saran, were co-conspirators and involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Arman Ali was arrested in Bihar and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Saran, Bihar and was taken on a transit remand to produce him before the NIA Special court, Jammu, while Ehsanullah was arrested from Jammu, he said.

The weapons were further transported to Hidayat Ullah Malik, the self-declared commander-in-chief of LeM in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

The case, registered in February in Jammu, relates to a conspiracy hatched by members of LeM, an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India, he said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official added.

