Ranchi diary: More vaccine storage with addition of two coolers 

With a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, flight operations at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi has picked up pace.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:56 AM

Image for representation (File Photo | AFP)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Flight operations gather pace at Ranchi airport
With a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, flight operations at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi has picked up pace. On an average, about 15 flights take off from or land at the airport on a daily basis. The airport typically welcomes around 2,500 passengers every day. The passengers’ arrival-departure data between July 7 and 14 shows during the one-week period close to 28,000 passengers used the airport. During the same period, about 220 flight operations were recorded.  Flight services during this period linked Ranchi to other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. 

More vaccine storage with addition of two coolers 
Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Umashankar Singh inaugurated two new walk-in coolers at the NHM’s vaccine storage facility in Namkum. According to Singh, the new walk-in coolers will double the vaccine storage capacity of Jharkhand and help the state intensify its vaccination drive against Covid-19. Earlier, NHM Jharkhand’s vaccine storage facility had three walk-in coolers of 16 cubic meter capacity, each of which could store a maximum of 10 lakh vaccine doses at a time. The new walk-in coolers are 40 cubic meters in size and each of them can accommodate at least six lakh vaccine doses. Together they can accomodate 12 lakh doses and will help the state ramp up the vaccination drive. 

NML signs MoU on e-waste recycling 
National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) has signed an MoU with M/s Metaore Recycler Pvt Ltd., Kolkata to transfer technology of e-waste recycling to the latter. NML has transferred a number of technologies to the national and international industries and research organisations. M/s Metaore Recycling Pvt Ltd., Kolkata will process non-ferrous, precious metals. Apart from that, they will recycle all the materials present in it, based on a zero-waste concept. Metaore recycling plant will be the first plant in eastern India which will work on the zero-waste concept. 

Shravani Mela cancelled due to Covid-19   
Shravani Mela at Deoghar, which was supposed to start on July 25, will not be held this year as well. According to Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantari, the decision is in view of the pandemic. The authorities have appealed to devotees to stay in their homes and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. A website is being readied to help the devotees offer online prayers. An online-portal, ‘Deoghar Mart,’ is also being developed through which one can order prasad.  It will also provide a platform for local vendors to do their business.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

