Vaccination to resume at civic, government-run centres in Mumbai from Friday: BMC

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said the COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume from Friday at civic and government-run centres after the arrival of a fresh stock of vaccines.

A new stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the civic body said in a statement.

The civic body said there will be no vaccination at BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres on Thursday.

The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses.

On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis, it said.

The BMC said the fresh stock will consist of 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,000 of Covaxin and they will be distributed across the city on Thursday.

"The citizens of Mumbai are being constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the extent to vaccine stock received," it said.

Earlier on July 8 and 9, the municipal body had suspended inoculation at the BMC and government-run centres for three days due to a paucity of vaccine doses.