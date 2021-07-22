STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal BJP accuses Mamata govt of snooping using Pegasus

BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that his party, which has been under attack by various political parties at the national level, does not believe in the culture of phone tapping.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Left) and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (Right). (File | Agencies)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP's West Bengal unit on Thursday countered the attack of the Trinamool Congress on Pegasus issue alleging that Mamata Banerjee government has been using the same Israeli snooping software to put her political opponents, journalists, government officials and even her own party leaders and ministers under surveillance.

The BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that his party, which has been under attack by various political parties at the national level, does not believe in the culture of phone tapping.

The TMC denied the charge saying that only the authorities of a country can use the services of the company that sells Pegasus.

"Mamata Banerjee has put her opponents, journalists, officials, her own party leaders and ministers under surveillance using Pegasus," Ghosh told reporters.

Claiming that TMC leaders keep contact among themselves through WhatsApp, where the conversation is encrypted, Ghosh said, "They (TMC) don't make normal phone calls or share SMS as they know that everything is being tapped."

The BJP doesn't believe in the culture of phone tapping and it is the culture of the Congress, where Mamata Banerjee began her political innings, he said.

Reacting to Ghosh's jibe, senior TMC leader and minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said everyone knows that only a country can use the services of the Israeli company "even if clandestinely" "Dilip-babu is known for wild claims.

His comments on phone tapping has no basis," he told PTI.

"But he should remember that peddling such lies will only harm the spirit of truth and principle in politics. It violates the religion of politics," Chatterjee added.

A global media consortium has recently reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two central ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of business persons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking using the Israeli spyware Pegasus, which is usually supplied to government agencies.

The Indian government and Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, which sells Pegasus spyware worldwide, have separately refuted the reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal BJP Pegasus snooping Mamata Banerjee TMC Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp