At least 20 feared trapped in two landslides in rain-hit Satara district in Maharashtra

Landslides took place at Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages during the night, burying a total of eight houses, said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Satara rural.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

People look on from an elevated portion of an area submerged in flood waters, following heavy rain in Thane district

People look on from an elevated portion of an area submerged in flood waters, following heavy rain in Thane district. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: At least 20 people are feared trapped in landslides in two locations in the Patan tehsil of Western Maharashtra's Satara district which has been battered by rain, police said on Friday.

The incidents followed a major landslide in the coastal Raigad district on Thursday evening.

Some people have been rescued, the SP said.

"At Ambeghar, 13 or 14 people in four houses are feared trapped, while at Mirgaon, three houses were affected with 8 to 10 people inside," said Bansal, adding that rescue work is underway.

Due to incessant rains, the roads leading to the two villages are either blocked or inundated, making it difficult to bring heavy machines for rescue work, the SP said.

