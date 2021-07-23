STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal governor meets speaker, says constitutional institutions need to be in sync

Banerjee had recently complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about "excessive interference" on the part of governor in matters related to parliamentary democracy and functioning of the House.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed the need for constitutional institutions to be in sync to serve public interest.

Dhankhar tweeted that the Speaker called on him at the Raj Bhavan here.

"The two deliberated for an hour traversing issues and emphasizing constitutional institutions need to be in sync to subserve larger public interest," the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Banerjee had recently complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about "excessive interference" on the part of governor in matters related to parliamentary democracy and functioning of the House.

Dhankhar further said, "Constitutional bodies working in tandem and coordination is quintessential for functional democracy. Democracy blossoms as a consequence of this wholesomeness.

"Traditions and practices are our legacy from the past and the same need to be nurtured in healthy manner," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Biman Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp