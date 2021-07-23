STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre says 'only 22 heritage trees relocated' in Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- includes the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Published: 23rd July 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Only 22 heritage trees had to be relocated because of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- includes the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

It also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha on the relocation of trees to the Badarpur Eco-Park, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said according to information received from the Central Public Works Department, "only 22 number of trees have been relocated from the Central Vista Avenue to the eco-park, Badarpur, and there is no other proposal to relocate trees from the Central Vista Avenue to Badarpur".

ALSO READ | Central Vista project: Republic Day parade next year to be held on refurbished Rajpath

He said there is a proposal to plant 10 saplings for every tree uprooted or removed, and the compensatory plantation will be done at the Badarpur Eco-Park, Badarpur.

On another query on census of trees, Yadav said, "As per available information, no tree census has been conducted in the recent past."

"However, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) carries out sample plot based regular inventory of trees in forests and outside forests in the country under its National Forest Inventory Programme," he said.

On the basis of data collected growing stock -- stems and volume of wood -- estimates are generated at the national and state levels, he told Lok Sabha in a written response.

To a question about the survival rates of relocated trees and details of existing and ongoing research that supports relocation, Yadav said the Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun, had conducted a study on tree translocation in India last year and it has submitted a report to the ministry.

"There is no further ongoing study under the ICFRE at present in this regard," he said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi should have diverted Central Vista money for Covid vaccines: Congress MP

The Centre had earlier rubbished reports that several jamun trees, nearly 100 years old, could be uprooted as a part of the Central Vista project, and had claimed that the overall green cover will increase.

In May, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry had said that only a few trees will be transplanted as part of the project.

The environment ministry has already granted clearance for expansion and renovation of the existing Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 13,450 crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

The construction of the prime minister's residence under the ambitious project will be completed by December 2022, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had informed a central government appointed expert panel, which has given its nod to the project.

The CPWD, the project developer, informed the expert appraisal committee (EAC) that the expansion of Parliament building and construction of new Parliament building will be done by November 2022 and prime minister's residence will be constructed by December 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vista Rashtrapati Bhavan Central Vista Avenue
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp