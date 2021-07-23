STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India records 35,342 fresh cases, 483 more fatalities; vaccination crosses 42 crore mark

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a single-day rise of 35,342 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,12 93,062 on Friday, while 483 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,19,470, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.14 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,04,68,079, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

More than 48.86 lakh (48,86,103) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 23,62,689 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,14,281 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 13,29,60,281 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 55,40,162 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered over 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the minstry said.

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

