DSGMC polls on August 22, results out by month-end

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) election, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic, will be held on August 22. 

The results will be by August 31. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted the schedule following the Delhi Government’s submission in the high court confiming the dates.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, DSGMC legal Advisor, said that the Shiromani Akali Dal had moved a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding early elections for the DSGMC. During the hearing, Kahlon said,  the Delhi Government informed the judges about the  dates.

Earlier, the election was scheduled for April 25, but were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The Committee, which has 46 seats, is currently controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). 

